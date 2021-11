Biopharma deals in 2021 on track to beat top year

A surge in deal activity over the last few months has placed 2021 in the running for beating 2020, the best year on record, and becoming the top year for the biopharma industry to date. BioWorld has recorded 1,680 deals valued at $167.39 billion in 2021 vs. 1,744 deals valued at $159.98 billion by this point last year. That puts 2021 ahead by about 5% on deal values.