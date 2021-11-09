BioWorld - Tuesday, November 9, 2021
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

GSK strengthens its case for daprodustat in CKD-associated anemia

Nov. 8, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Results from two pivotal phase III trials testing Glaxosmithkline plc's daprodustat against anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) found the oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor helped both non-dialysis and dialysis patients improve or maintain hemoglobin levels without increased cardiovascular risk vs. standard-of-care erythropoietin stimulating agents. Though already approved in Japan as Duvroq, what future the drug might face in the U.S., where the same-class drug roxadustat garnered an FDA complete response letter, remained an open question.
BioWorld Clinical Genitourinary/Sexual Function Hematologic