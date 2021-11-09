GSK strengthens its case for daprodustat in CKD-associated anemia

Results from two pivotal phase III trials testing Glaxosmithkline plc's daprodustat against anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) found the oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor helped both non-dialysis and dialysis patients improve or maintain hemoglobin levels without increased cardiovascular risk vs. standard-of-care erythropoietin stimulating agents. Though already approved in Japan as Duvroq, what future the drug might face in the U.S., where the same-class drug roxadustat garnered an FDA complete response letter, remained an open question.