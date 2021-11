Alcon sees its way back into MIGS market with Ivantis acquisition

Alcon AG plans to acquire Ivantis Inc. for $475 million at closing, regaining a significant position in the lucrative minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) space through the addition of the Hydrus microstent device to its ophthalmology portfolio. In addition to the up-front payment, the deal includes additional unspecified contingent payments dependent on achievement of certain milestones. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.