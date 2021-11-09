TCT 2021

Mitral, tricuspid valve replacement devices gaining ground in clinical studies

Catheter-based delivery of replacement valves is established practice for patients with aortic regurgitation, but the mitral valve has only repair devices to address this condition. However, transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) devices by Dublin-based Medtronic plc., and triscupid valve replacement devices by Edwards Lifesciences Inc. of Irvine, Calif., made some noise at this year’s edition of Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), suggesting that these patients might soon have a wider range of options.