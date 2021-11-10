Genentech Inc. and Novome Biotechnologies Inc. are collaborating to discover, engineer and develop bacterial strains expressing and delivering molecules to targets in the intestinal tract to treat diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Novome will receive $15 million up front and could bring in as much as $590 million in additional payments plus royalties for commercialized programs. Novome will handle research duties up to initiation of IND-enabling preclinical studies for the multitarget collaboration. Genentech is responsible for clinical development of candidates and their commercialization. Novome keeps the rights to develop its own wholly owned IBD candidates using targets outside of those in the collaboration.

SCD inhibitor hits phase Ib endpoint in PD; Yumanity shares tumble

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. hit the primary endpoint in its early trial with YTX-7739 in Parkinson’s disease (PD), but Wall Street apparently wanted more from the phase Ib experiment. Shares (NASDAQ:YMTX) were trading midday at $5.89 down $2.57, or 30%. Generally well-tolerated, YTX-7739 was shown to inhibit its main target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase – an enzyme linked to neuronal survival and better motor function in a model of PD – though the 28-day, placebo-controlled study turned up no differences in clinical assessments or exploratory biomarkers.

Sisaf to move siRNA program for bone growth disorder into the clinic in 2022

DUBLIN – Sisaf Ltd. has exercised an option on an Italian preclinical program to treat a rare bone disorder, autosomal dominant osteopetrosis type 2 (ADO2), with an siRNA molecule, which it will deliver with its in-house Bio-courier technology. The Guildford, U.K.-based company is now gearing up for a phase I study, which will be conducted next year under the leadership of Michael Econs, of Indiana State University Medical School.

Arbor raises $215M for next-gen gene editing tech

After signing a potential $1.2 billion cell therapy deal with Vertex in August, Arbor Biotechnologies Inc. has raised $215 million in series B financing to advance next-generation precision gene editing therapeutics. The round, led by Temasek, Ally Bridge Group and TCG Crossover, brings the total amount raised by the Cambridge, Mass.-based company to $300 million. Arbor said proceeds from the investment from a host of other sources, including Vertex and new investors such as Arrowmark Partners and Woodline Partners LP, will be invested in clinical development of lead programs in liver and central nervous system disease.

Kaleo settles false claims allegations for naloxone drug

Kaléo Inc. agreed to pay $12.7 million to end whistleblower allegations that the Richmond, Va.-based company caused the submission of false claims for Evzio (naloxone hydrochloride), an injectable drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

CTAD 2021: Split results split reactions to Lauriet trial

Investors were thrilled when Roche AG subsidiary Genentech Inc. and AC Immune SA reported top-line results from the Lauriet trial on Aug. 31, giving a positive jolt to AC Immune’s stock on the day of the announcement. At the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2021 meeting, the reaction of the medical community was more skeptical.

