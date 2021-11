Novome strikes a $605M deal with Genentech

Novome Biotechnologies Inc. wasn’t out shaking the trees looking for a partner in its drive to develop cellular therapies for the gut to treat chronic diseases but it found one in Genentech Inc., which was familiar with Novome’s founding work at Stanford University. Now the two have struck a multiyear collaboration to discover, engineer and develop bacterial strains expressing and delivering molecules to targets in the intestinal tract to treat diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease.