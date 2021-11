Early data in PD lift spirits of Yumanity and others, but stock price depressed

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. CEO Richard Peters said his firm is “in the driver’s seat” with regard to partnering options or going it alone, after YTX-7739 hit the primary endpoints in a phase Ib Parkinson’s disease (PD) study. Wall Street seemed less than certain about the success, knocking shares (NASDAQ: YMTX) down $2.83, or 33.4%, to close at $5.65.