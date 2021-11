CTAD 2021

Split results split reactions to Lauriet trial results

Investors were thrilled when Roche Holding AG subsidiary Genentech Inc. and AC Immune SA reported top-line results from the Lauriet trial on Aug. 31, giving a positive jolt to AC Immune’s stock on the day of the announcement. At the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease 2021 meeting, the reaction of the medical community was more skeptical.