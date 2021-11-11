Just months after completion of its spinout from Merck & Co. Inc., women's health-focused Organon & Co. has revealed plans to fold in a second acquisition: the Finnish firm Forendo Pharma Oy, which is advancing an early stage candidate for endometriosis. The deal includes $75 million up front and as much as $870 million in potential milestone payments for Forendo owner Karolinska Development AB, which said the buyout is one of the largest biotech transactions in the Nordic region. Earlier deals rounding out the company's early evolution included a Merck-facilitated acquisition of Alydia Health Inc. and a July deal with Obseva SA.

NIH stands firm on its role in creating Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. NIH said it will go to court if necessary to defend its role in developing Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. A government official familiar with the issue told BioWorld that the agency “is not giving up on our claim that NIH is a co-inventor on the mRNA technology used in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, but defers to legal authorities on how this might be resolved.” NIH researchers have been excluded from a patent application for the vaccine.

AD player Vaxxinity prices IPO under targeted range for $78M but comes on strong

Vaxxinity Inc. priced its IPO below the hoped-for amount, selling 6 million shares at $13 each, for proceeds of $78 million, which could rise to $89.7 million if underwriters fully exercise their 30-day option to buy as many as 900,000 more shares. The Dallas-based firm had aimed to offer 6.7 million shares at $14 to $16 each. Vaxxinity plans to use the money to partially complete phase IIb trials with its Alzheimer’s disease treatment, UB-311, and move other prospects through the clinic. Bofa Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI. are acting as lead book-running managers. Shares (NASDAQ:VAXX) were trading midday at $18.59, up $5.59, or 43%.

Ono receives South Korean approval for BTK inhibitor Velexbru

Ono Pharma Korea Co. Ltd. has received approval in South Korea for Velexbru (tirabrutinib hydrochloride), its oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as treatment of recurrent or refractory B-cell primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). The green light, which follows a global first approval for the drug in Japan in March 2020, makes Velexbru the first BTK inhibitor to be approved by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for the indication, according to the Korean arm of Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pricing provisions in US budget bill not set in stone yet

When the U.S. Congress resumes next week, the top priority will be the passage of a massive budget bill that once again includes long-promised – or threatened, depending on a person’s perspective – provisions intended to bring down prescription drug prices. Although the Democratic bill is being pushed through the reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority in the Senate, the future of those provisions isn’t assured. A handful of moderate House Democrats are holding off until they see a Congressional Budget Office score of what the package will cost in terms of spending and innovation. Then there’s the likelihood that some of the drug pricing measures in the House bill will be changed in the Senate. Meena Datta, a drug pricing expert and global co-leader of Sidley Austin LLP’s health care practice, told BioWorld that she doesn’t think the spending package will go forward in its current form because the cost would be too high in terms of lost innovation.

UK MHRA backs away from including drug price on labeling

Given the negative response to a proposed regulation allowing the price of NHS-dispensed drugs to be listed on labeling, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has decided not to go forward with the policy. The aim of the policy “was to reduce waste by reminding people of the cost of medicines, but also to improve patient care by increasing patient adherence to medicines,” the MHRA said. But since the proposed regulation was opened to public consultation in 2016, U.K.’s health care agencies have tackled drug waste and improving patient adherence through a variety of other measures.

Oxford University starts phase I Ebola vaccine trial, building on COVID-19 experience

The University of Oxford has begun recruiting for a phase I Ebola vaccine trial, with the first vaccinations based around the same technology as the university’s COVID-19 vaccine. With Ebola vaccines from Merck & Co. Inc. and Johnson & Johnson/Bavarian Nordic A/S approved by regulators and already used against an outbreak this summer in the Ivory Coast, this won’t be first to market if trials do work out. But the developers said the shot is designed to meet the need for a multivalent vaccine that could be used against the two most dangerous strains.

Also in the news

Abfero, ABVC, Adaptimmune, Alkermes, Allarity, Ani, Anpac, Aptevo, Baudax, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ceapro, Compugen, EIP, Eisai, Elevar, Everest, Gaeta, Gain, Gamida, Genenta, Genpharm, Gilead, Gmax, Humanigen, In8bio, Johnson & Johnson, Jupiter Wellness, Kazia, Lantern, Merck, Mirati, Nrx, Oncoheroes, Pharmacosmos, Pharmamar, Prokarium, Puretech, Quoin, Rafael, Rockwell, Second Genome, Short Wave, Synairgen, Urogen, Vaxil, Yamo