Organon to acquire Karolinska Development's Forendo Pharma for up to $945M

Just months after completion of its spinout from Merck & Co. Inc., Organon & Co. has revealed plans to fold in a second acquisition: the Finnish firm Forendo Pharma Ltd., which is advancing an early stage candidate for endometriosis. The deal includes $75 million up front and as much as $870 million in potential milestone payments for Forendo owner Karolinska Development AB, which said the buyout is one of the largest biotech transactions in the Nordic region. Earlier deals rounding out the company's recent story include a Merck-facilitated acquisition of Alydia Health Inc. and a July deal with Obseva SA.