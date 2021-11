NIH stands firm on its role in creating Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. NIH said it will go to court if necessary to defend its role in developing Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. NIH spokeswoman Renate Myles told BioWorld that the agency “is not giving up on our claim that NIH is a co-inventor on the mRNA technology used in the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine but defers to legal authorities on how this might be resolved.”