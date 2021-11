In the Vaxxinity of success: $78M IPO prices low but stock trades high

Vaxxinity Inc. priced its IPO below the targeted range, selling 6 million shares (NASDAQ:VAXX) at $13 each for proceeds of $78 million, but came out of the gate impressively, closing at $16.55, up $3.55, or 27%, after reaching $22.77 during the day.