Australian researchers may have debunked previous research that suggests autism spectrum disorder (ASD) behavior may be caused by differences in the composition of the gut microbiota.

Researchers at the Mater Research Health Genomic Group in Brisbane and the University of Queensland propose the link may work the other way around: the diversity in species found in the guts of children with autism may be due to their restricted dietary preferences associated with autism, rather than the cause of their symptoms, suggests the new study published in the November 11, 2021, issue of Cell.

Researchers found that changes in the gut microbiome of people on the autism spectrum appear to be due to fussy eating, which is more common among autistic children due to sensory sensitivities or restricted and repetitive interests. ASD is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by social and communication difficulties, restricted and repetitive behaviors, and unusual sensory responsiveness.

"It's really a mind-over-microbes scenario rather than the other way around," Jake Gratten, senior study investigator and head of Mater Research's Cognitive Health Genomics Group, told BioWorld Science.

"Our research shows that many of the diets and microbiome-related therapies that parents are fielding all the time, some of which claim to influence behavior, are unlikely to be effective," he said.

"It's a simple and intuitive kind of pathway because autistic people tend to prefer a less diverse diet due to sensory sensitivity and a preference for restricted interests, and that results downstream in a less diverse microbiome," he said.

"We see that a less diverse microbiome is associated with changes in stool consistency, and that might be a proxy for the gastrointestinal conditions that are highly prevalent in autistic people."

Targeting microbiota, a growing area of interest

As next-generation sequencing of the microbial species in the gut has made analysis of the microbiome more automated and less time-consuming, studies over the last decade have examined the link between particular species of microbes in the gut and mental health. The gut-brain axis has been linked not only to ASD but also to anxiety, depression and schizophrenia. The possibility of targeting the microbiota is a growing area of research for new treatments.

A degree of hype has built up around the idea that the microbiome might be a contributing factor in autism, and there is a high prevalence of gut problems in people with autism, Gratten said, noting that this observation was the motivator behind these human studies.

"There have been quite a number of studies, and they have reported associations between autism and specific bacterial species and groups," he said, "but if you look at all of them collectively, they're actually very inconsistent in what they report. Very few bacterial groups robustly crop up in independent studies."

In addition, very few of those studies reported on diet, or adjusted for diet or other confounders, so there may have been problems with experimental design, he said.

In comparison, the dataset for this study was well powered to detect microbiome associations with traits such as age, dietary intake and stool consistency. The autism stool metagenomics study involved 247 children from the Australian Autism Biobank and the Queensland Adolescent Brain project for which extensive phenotype data were available.

The genesis for the study began 5 or 6 years ago when the group initially designed the biospecimen protocols for the Australian Autism Biobank, and they collected stool samples that would allow them to review the microbiome. The idea was to conduct a large, controlled study and provide some clarity to parents, he said.

The group also collected time-matched data on diet, as well as clinical, psychometric and lifestyle data, which enabled the researchers to include more data than other studies have been able to analyze.

"We were able to look at quantitative measures of the autism spectrum such as restricted interests, social communication difficulties and sensory sensitivity, and look at those traits in relation to diet as well, which helped to overcome the problem that diet is a strong influencer of the microbiome but is also associated with autism.

"It's not easy to disentangle, but we found this clear and simple explanation, which is that dietary preferences are restricted in autism, which is influencing the microbiome, and that appears to be influencing GI [gastrointestinal] stool consistency too," Gratten said.

"Our study, which is the largest to date, was designed to overcome some of the limitations of prior work."

Samples analyzed by metagenomic sequencing

In the Cell study, investigators analyzed stool samples from 247 children between the ages of 2 and 17. The samples were collected from 99 children diagnosed with ASD, 51 paired undiagnosed siblings, and 97 unrelated, undiagnosed children.

The investigators analyzed the samples by metagenomic sequencing, which looks at the entire genome of microbial species rather than short genetic barcodes (as with 16S analysis). It also provides gene-level information rather than just species-level information, providing a more accurate representation of microbiome composition than 16S analysis, a technique used in many of the earlier studies linking the microbiome to autism.

The study's findings may put the brakes on the experimental use of microbiome-based interventions such as fecal microbiota transplants and probiotics, that some believe may treat or minimize autistic behaviors.

The research analyzed the whole microbiome at the genome level, and there was almost no association at all, "which suggests there isn't much direct association with the microbiome and autism," Gratten said.

"We are already seeing early clinical trials involving fecal microbiota transplants from non-autistic donors to autistic people, despite not actually having evidence that the microbiome drives autism. Our results suggest that these studies are premature," Gratten said.

"Our findings also stand at odds to the proliferation of experimental interventions and early clinical trials that propose to 'treat' ASD by targeting the microbiome," study authors said.

"We think the implications are really important," Gratten said, "because they provide clarity to parents who are being bombarded with all this information, and they don't know what is and isn't real.

"What we show is that the growing number of therapies targeting the microbiome, which can be costly and, in some cases may cause harm, are unlikely to influence autistic traits," he said.

The researchers acknowledge several limitations to the current work. One is that the design of the study cannot rule out microbiome contributions prior to ASD diagnosis, nor the possibility that diet-related changes in the microbiome have a feedback effect on behavior.

Next steps would be to replicate the top-down pathway in a larger cohort, Gratten said. The collaborative study was funded by the Autism CRC and involved more than 40 researchers from Mater Research, The University of Queensland, Telethon Kids Institute, University of New South Wales, La Trobe University and Queensland University of Technology and Microba Life Sciences.