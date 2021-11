‘Unforced error’

As EMA’s CHMP delays recommendation, US skepticism abides about Aduhelm approval

Technically speaking, the scientific community as a whole cannot say for sure whether and how well Aduhelm (aducanumab, Biogen Inc./Eisai, Co., Ltd.) works. After all, two years after the initial report of the Engage and Emerge data at the 2019 Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD), the full trial data have still not been published in a peer-reviewed publication. Which, of course, is one of the problems with Aduhelm.