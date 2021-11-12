European regulators have put off a decision on Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd.’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug, aducanumab, for likely another month, after the companies announced further supportive data from a follow-up study under review by the FDA. The documentation from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) shows that company representatives were called before the CHMP Nov. 10 for an “oral explanation” of the trial data the company is using to support its marketing authorization request in Europe. The CHMP requests these explanations late in the review process if it still has “major objections” that need to be overcome before a drug is approved.

As EMA’s CHMP delays recommendation, US skepticism abides about Aduhelm approval

Technically speaking, the scientific community as a whole cannot say for sure whether and how well Aduhelm (aducanumab, Biogen Inc./Eisai Co. Ltd.) works. After all, two years after the initial report of the Engage and Emerge data at the 2019 Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease, the full trial data have still not been published in a peer-reviewed publication. Which, of course, is one of the problems with Aduhelm.

Catalyst Biosciences will adjust its focus

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. decided to stop developing marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA), a recombinant human coagulation factor VIIa variant for treating factor VII deficiency, and sell its hemophilia assets to focus on its complement therapeutics and protease medicines platform. Several factors contributed to the decision, according to CEO Nassim Usman, notably a feasibility assessment projecting the company could not continue developing MarzAA through the clinic. Enrollment has been hampered and the availability of prophylaxis therapy globally were cited specifically in his comments. The South San Francisco-based company’s shares (NASDAQ:CBIO) had plummeted by about 40% at midday.

SITC 2021: Phase I data from Oncorus at SITC shows upside after two doses

Oncorus Inc. offered initial safety, tolerability and immune activation and clinical response data from its ongoing phase I trial with ONCR-177 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting. In the fully enrolled and completed surface-lesion, dose-escalation part of the study, single-agent ONCR-177, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus for intratumoral injection, proved well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. As of the Nov. 8, 2021, cutoff date, three of eight evaluable patients at the recommended phase II dose of 4x108 PFU in 4 mL with cutaneous melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and mucosal melanoma, showed clinical benefit after two doses of the compound, which will also be tried in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Shares of the Cambridge, Mass.-based company (NASDAQ:ONCR) were trading midday at $6.13, down $4.97, or 44%.

SITC 2021: Highlight Therapeutics’ BO-112 boosts checkpoint response rate in phase II

It’s been a decade since the first checkpoint inhibitors were approved, but the problem of low response rates remains in many forms of cancer. Highlight Therapeutics SL, of Valencia, Spain, hopes to change all this with an approach that primes the body to become more responsive to immunotherapies. The company has unveiled preliminary results from a phase IIb study, which combines its double-strand RNA (dsRNA) lead candidate, BO-112, with anti-PD-1 treatment in melanoma patients whose disease has progressed on previous anti-PD-1 treatment.

I-Mab and Jumpcan work together on recombinant human growth hormone in $315M deal

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. formed a partnership with Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in a deal worth up to ¥2.016 billion (US$315.2 million) to develop, manufacture and commercialize recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) eftansomatropin alfa TJ-101 in mainland China. “This partnership will accelerate the commercialization of eftansomatropin alfa and quickly build a strong commercial position for the product,” Jingwu Zang, I-Mab’s founder, chairman and director, told BioWorld. Jumpcan will pay I-Mab an up-front payment of ¥224 million, as well as development, registration and sales milestone payments of up to ¥1.792.

Australia launches first biotech incubator with AU$40M to give research commercial boost

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) is pumping AU$40 million (US$29 million) into a national biotech incubator program called CUREator to fund early stage novel therapeutics and preclinical medical research. Run by the Brandon Capital-managed Medical Research Commercialization Fund (MRCF), the incubator is a chance to “take the experience of the Brandon team and combine it with the excitement of discovery with the research community,” Simon Wilkins, the new CUREator head of operations, told BioWorld.

J&J splits off consumer health division

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced plans this morning to spin off its consumer health division, leaving the legacy company to focus on its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses. Both companies will be giants in their domains with the consumer business expected to have revenues of $15 billion and the pharmaceutical and medical device component to post sales of $77 billion this year. The split is expected to occur within the next 18 to 24 months.

Clinical trials are a regulatory danger zone for unregulated wellness apps

The FDA has taken a hands-off approach to general wellness products that take up residence in smartphones, but that doesn’t mean these products aren’t subject to regulatory drift. Roche Holding AG’s Genentech Inc.’s senior corporate counsel Fred Medick said on a recent webinar that the use of these apps to provide data in clinical trials can push them out of the category of unregulated products into regulated products, a potentially big problem for both the developers of the app and the pharmaceutical company sponsoring the clinical trial.

Also in the news

A2, AC Immune, Achilles, Acrivon, Actinium, Actym, Adaptimmune, Adicet, Affimed, Agenus, AGTC, Akero, Albireo, Amgen, Anaveon, Ankyra, Apellis, Apexigen, Appili, Aravive, Arrowhead, Ascendis, Asher, Assembly, Astrazeneca, Aulos, Avenue, Bicara, Biogen, Biosight, Bolt, Candel, Catalym, Celldex, Cellectis, Celltrion, Chemocentryx, Cortexyme, Dermata, Dicerna, Eisai, Elevar, Eli Lilly, Enanta, Équilibre, Gain, Horizon, Intensity, Journey Medical, Kintor, Kyowa Kirin, Madrigal, Medicinova, Mingsight, Nervgen, Nimbus, Novo Nordisk, Nurix, Oculis, Opus Genetics, Recbio, Regeneron, Relief, Roche, Sagimet, Seranovo, Silverback, Sorrento, Sosei Heptares, Synairgen, Terns, Vaccitech, Vertex, Vifor, Vir