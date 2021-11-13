Med-tech M&As in 2021 valued at $112B

Without a doubt, 2021 has been a strong year for med-tech M&As, which are valued at significantly more than each of the three prior years. The industry has completed 520 M&As worth $111.7 billion so far, which is 88% more than the next highest year, 2019’s $59.48 billion. The volume is 33% more than the 391 M&As completed in 2020. In addition to completed M&As, a total of 1,376 med-tech deals, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, have been completed. They are valued at $1.98 billion, with only 31 deals including financial terms. The number of med-tech deals this year are only slightly below the 1,400 completed by the end of the year in 2020.