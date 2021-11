Heartbeam struggles to shine in $16.5M IPO

Shares of cardiac diagnostics company Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) are trading lower than expected after it opened on the Nasdaq on Nov. 11. The digital health company priced its public offering of 2,750,000 units at $6, but as of midday, shares were trading at $4.56. It’s a disappointing start for the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company, which is developing an ECG telemedicine technology to diagnose cardiovascular patients for ambulatory settings.