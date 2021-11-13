FDA upgrades Ellume COVID-19 test recall to ‘most serious’

The FDA categorized the recall of more than 2.2 million Ellume Pty Ltd. COVID-19 Home Tests that began Oct. 5 as a class I recall, “the most serious type of recall.” While the agency has received significant criticism lately about ambiguity in recalls that often leaves consumers uncertain about their seriousness, the FDA eliminated all doubt on this one saying, “use of these tests may cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” The FDA said it received 35 reports of false positives associated with the antigen test. No deaths have been reported.