Oncorus line: SITC hosts good phase I show, curtain falls on stock

Oncorus Inc. offered initial safety, tolerability and immune activation and clinical response data from its ongoing phase I trial with ONCR-177 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting. In the fully enrolled and completed surface lesion, dose-escalation part of the study, single-agent ONCR-177, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus for intratumoral injection, proved well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.