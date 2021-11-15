The FDA has approved Pharmaessentia Corp.'s Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV), the interferon offering an alternative to JAK inhibitor therapy. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer caused by a mutation stem cells in the bone marrow, resulting in overproduction of blood cells. Besremi, which is already approved in Taiwan, Europe and South Korea, is a monopegylated, long-acting interferon, which counteracts the effects of the mutated bone marrow cells and is initially taken fortnightly.

$60M series A round launched Recludix with SH2 domain inhibitors

Recludix Pharma Inc. launched with a $60 million series A round to advance three SH2 domain inhibitor programs. By integrating chemical approaches and technologies, including custom DNA-encoded libraries and assays, the San Diego-based firm is developing precision small-molecule medicines against STAT3, STAT6 and an undisclosed non-STAT target. Named as CEO was Nancy Whiting, formerly the head of Seagen Inc.

Ankyra Therapeutics raises $45M series B to advance cytokine immunotherapies

Ankyra Therapeutics Inc., a company developing new cytokine immunotherapies to boost localized antitumor immune responses, closed a $45 million series B financing. Proceeds from the round will be used to advance the Boston-based company's lead molecule, ANK-101, through IND-enabling studies and into phase I trials, as well as advance additional cytokine programs. Several new investors, including Borealis Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research Co., GV, Sands Capital Ventures and Spring Mountain Capital, joined existing investors Polaris Partners and Mi-thril Capital to support the round.

Valo prepping for phase I cancer study, looking to IPO in 2022

LONDON – Cancer immunotherapy specialist Valo Therapeutics Oy has raised €11 million (US$12.6 million) in an oversubscribed round that will fund the final preparations to move the lead program into the clinic at the start of 2022, and to prepare for an IPO later next year. The phase I will be the first test in humans of Valo’s Pepticrad (peptide-coated conditionally replicating adenovirus technology), which combines two different approaches for which there is there is separate clinical proof: oncolytic adenoviruses and peptide cancer vaccines.

Finding needles in haystacks: Omass unveils pipeline aimed at tough-to-drug targets

LONDON – There’s not yet proof of the pudding, but Omass Therapeutics Ltd.’s new structure-based technology has passed a key test, in enabling the discovery of orally available small molecules aimed at intractable and poorly drugged membrane and complex-bound protein targets. The targets, including G protein-coupled receptors, intracellular protein complexes and solute carriers, are relevant to immunology indications and rare diseases with high unmet need. Over the past three years, Omass has taken the underlying gas phase mass spectrometry technology, with which it is possible to study the binding of small molecules to protein assemblies, through to the unveiling of its pipeline earlier this month.

