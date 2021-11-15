Valo prepping for phase I cancer study, looking to IPO in 2022

LONDON – Cancer immunotherapy specialist Valo Therapeutics Oy has raised €11 million (US$12.6 million) in an oversubscribed round that will fund the final preparations to move the lead program into the clinic at the start of 2022, and to prepare for an IPO later next year. The phase I will be the first test in humans of Valo’s Pepticrad (peptide-coated conditionally replicating adenovirus technology), which combines two different approaches for which there is there is separate clinical proof: oncolytic adenoviruses and peptide cancer vaccines.