Ankyra Therapeutics raises $45M series B to advance cytokine immunotherapies

Ankyra Therapeutics Inc., a company developing new cytokine immunotherapies to boost localized antitumor immune responses, closed a $45 million series B financing. Proceeds from the round will be used to advance the Boston-based company's lead molecule, ANK-101, through IND-enabling studies and into phase I trials starting at the beginning of 2023, as well as to advance additional cytokine programs, it said.