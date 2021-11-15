BioWorld - Monday, November 15, 2021
BioWorld
HHS withdraws rescission of FDA authority to regulate lab-developed tests

Nov. 15, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has withdrawn its August 2020 rescission of the FDA’s authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs), a reversal predicated on the need for additional testing capacity for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the non-COVID implications are not clear as the FDA is not widely seen as having the capacity to regulate LDTs for non-pandemic purposes, while pending legislation would dramatically overhaul the agency’s approach to LDT regulation, making the current regulatory environment an unstable environment at best. The FDA accompanied the announcement with a statement that the emphasis at the agency is on tests that do not require that the patient sample be sent to a lab for processing.
