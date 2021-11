CMS puts final nail in the MCIT coffin

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finally laid to rest the rule for Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT), a policy proposal that found favor with industry and with several patient groups. However, the news comes shortly after a bipartisan group of 10 senators had penned a letter to the agency to reissue the rule, reinforcing the prospect that the MCIT proposal will find widespread support in the halls of Congress in 2022.