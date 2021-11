Cancer index remains low on safety issues and BLA withdrawal

Continuing its downward trend, BioWorld’s Cancer Index (BCI) has fallen by 19.16% this year, a stark contrast with the broader Nasdaq Biopharmaceutical Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, both of which are tracking up by 4.49% and 19.03%, respectively. Two-thirds of the 21 stocks that make up BCI are showing losses so far this year, and everything from disappointing sales, strong competition, clinical holds and safety issues are to blame.