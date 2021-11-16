Acelyrin Inc. closed a $250 million series B round and, at the same time, unveiled a licensing deal with Affibody AB, involving an interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor, izokibep, which it is now testing in a pivotal trial in uveitis. Solna, Sweden-based Affibody is getting $25 million up front and could earn up to $280 million more in regulatory and sales-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties, ranging from high single digits to low double digits in percentage terms. The deal represents Acelyrin’s first step in a building a pipeline through external innovation.

Ignis Therapeutics co-launched by SK, 6 Dimensions with $180M series A

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has launched a central nervous system-focused biotech company called Ignis Therapeutics Ltd. with a $180 million series A round led by 6 Dimensions Capital LP. The financing of the new Shanghai-based company represents the largest series A investment in China’s biopharma industry in 2021, according to the two founding companies. KB Investment Co. Ltd, WTT investment Ltd., HBM Healthcare Investments AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also participated in the round.

Phase II interim results from lupus trial boost Kezar stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares (NASDAQ:KZR) rose 35%, or $2.99, to trade midday at $11.40 on interim results from the phase II part of the study called Mission, testing KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis. A clinically meaningful renal response was observed at end of treatment, with three out of five patients achieving a 50% or greater reduction in urine protein-to-creatinine ratio at week 25 compared to baseline, the primary efficacy endpoint. Top-line data are due in the second quarter of next year.

Patient recruitment to stop in Molecular Partners’ COVID-19 phase III study of ensovibep

A futility analysis of Molecular Partners AG’s ensovibep for treating hospitalized COVID-19 adults has prompted a data safety monitoring board to recommend discontinuing recruitment of patients in the phase III ACTIV-3 study. So far, 470 patients are randomized into the study’s ensovibep arm. Molecular Partners CEO Patrick Amstutz said the therapeutic will continue to be developed for treating earlier-stage COVID-19 patients. Ensovibep, part of the ACTIV-3 study in a collaboration with Novartis AG, is a trispecific Darpin targeting three sites on the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, and Concord, Mass.-based company’s shares (NASDAQ:MOLN) were taking a pounding at midday as they sunk 33% lower from the opening bell.

Hope doubles for HIV cure

Investigators from the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard have reported new details on a so-called exceptional elite controller, a patient who has rid herself of an HIV infection in what is called a sterilizing cure. The patient is only the second known person whose immune system appears to have gotten rid of an HIV infection.

Celltrion bags European approval for COVID antibody treatment

Celltrion Inc.’s Regkirona (regdanvimab), a monoclonal antibody (MAb) treatment for COVID-19, received its latest approval from the European Commission, making it the first MAb developed in South Korea to be approved there. The green light for Celltrion Healthcare Hungary Kft., the Hungarian arm of Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion, is for the treatment of adults with COVID-19, ages 18 and older, who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are also at increased risk of severe disease.

Curacle searches for Asia deals in wake of Théa deal

Curacle Co. Ltd. is training its sights on more partnerships after nabbing a licensing and collaboration agreement with Théa Open Innovation, a subsidiary of Laboratoires Théa SAS. The deal, for CU06-RE, Curacle’s oral treatment for diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration, includes $6 million up front for Curacle and as much as $157.5 million in potential development, regulatory and sales milestones, as well as royalties on sales. “We are now considering other potential licensing deals in Asia for CU06-RE,” a Curacle spokesperson told BioWorld.

U.S. approvals slip, delays mount, during busy year for regulatory activity

A busy regulatory environment globally throughout most of 2021 has translated into more than 15% of all actions taken relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet only one product has been approved in the U.S. for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. U.S. approvals overall are currently down about 14% from those announced by the end of 2020 (175 vs. 203) and the industry has received 26 complete response letters from the FDA this year, just shy of the 29 received last year. There are currently 42 new molecular entity (NME) therapeutics approved, compared with 49 by the end of last year. Numerous candidates, a total of 120, sit on BioWorld’s Drugs on Deck list, which consists of those with upcoming or past due PDUFA dates. Regulatory data collected by BioWorld is up about 8% and conference data is up by 28% when compared with the same period in 2020.

Also in the news

