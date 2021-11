Bone 3D, Stratasys partner to deploy 3D printing across French hospitals

PARIS – Bone 3D SAS has signed a partnership with Stratasys Ltd. to put 3D printing technology directly into the hands of all 3,000 French hospitals and their front-line medical professionals. This new service, called Hospifactory, makes it possible to leverage additive manufacturing to produce medical equipment and devices directly on site at the hospital.