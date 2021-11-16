BioWorld - Tuesday, November 16, 2021
US regulations for AI unlikely to emerge anytime soon

Nov. 16, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Artificial intelligence (AI) is quite the buzzword for med tech and regulators alike, but that doesn’t mean rules for AI are just over the horizon. Pat Baird, director of global software standards at Koninklijke Philips NV, said during a recent webinar that problems such as long-standing definitional issues virtually guarantee that regulatory agencies will struggle to enact regulations, a predicament that leaves software developers with the kind of uncertainty that investors in the life science industries abhor.
