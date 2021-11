Celltrion bags European approval for COVID-19 antibody treatment

Celltrion Inc.’s Regkirona (regdanvimab), a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, received its latest approval from the European Commission (EC), making it the first Mab developed in South Korea to be approved there. The green light for Celltrion Healthcare Hungary Kft., the Hungarian arm of Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion, is for the treatment of adults with COVID-19 aged 18 and over who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are also at increased risk of severe disease.