Roche Holding AG is walking away from its deal with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. to co-develop the COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment AT-527. Roche’s decision tosses the rights and licenses back to Atea so it can continue its development and commercialization efforts. The original deal, cut in October 2020, called for Atea to receive $350 million in cash up front, plus potential milestone and royalty payments, while the Swiss firm secured exclusive rights to research, develop and distribute AT-527 outside the U.S. The antiviral is being studied to determine if it can protect against disease progression and complications from long-term COVID-19 complications. Boston- based Atea’s stock (NASDAQ:AVIR) plunged 21.9% by midday.

Moderna tumbles on lower revenue: ‘COVID trade couldn’t go on forever’

After Moderna Inc. lowered its revenue expectations earlier this month, the company’s swollen stock price plunged over the next two weeks by more than 32%, signifying that BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) can no longer rely solely on one company to keep industry stocks in positive territory. “The fact the company lowered revenue expectations” from $20 billion to $15-$18 billion for fiscal year 2021 “is shining a much brighter light on the prevailing valuation disconnect,” said analyst Cory Kasimov of J.P. Morgan Research, who pointed out that the change is partly due to supply constraints and shifting the timing of deliveries of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the next quarter. The BDDI is lingering around 6.11%. Without Moderna, however, the index would be down by about 14%.

Biogen knocked by ‘negative trend vote’ for Alzheimer’s drug in Europe

A European approval for Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab by year-end looks even more in doubt. A week after being called in before the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for an oral explanation of the trial data, Biogen Inc. said it received a “negative trend vote” on the marketing authorization application. A formal opinion by the CHMP is expected at its December meeting, but analysts are not optimistic.

Chroma Medicine closes $125M A round for epigenetic editing platform

Chroma Medicine Inc. emerged from stealth with $125 million in series A financing and high ambitions to rewrite the rules of genomic medicine by modulating the epigenetic status of target genes in order to switch expression on or off and thereby achieve therapeutic outcomes. Its "epigenetic editing" approach relies on CRISPR-based recognition of target sequences, but it differs from existing gene editing technologies as it does not entail any DNA sequence alteration. Because it dispenses with the need for introducing double-strand breaks or single-strand nicks in a cell’s DNA, the method avoids the potentially genotoxic risks that accompany the activation of DNA repair pathways following any such cut. “We think this technology is a step change in editing,” Catherine Stehman-Breen, CEO of Cambridge, Mass.-based Chroma, told BioWorld.

Australia’s Radiopharm Theranostics raises AU$50M IPO to advance pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals

PERTH, Australia – Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. raised AU$50 million (US$36.4 million) in an oversubscribed IPO to advance its platform of platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses. The IPO consists of 83.3 million new shares issued at AU60 cents per share, and the company is expected to list on the Australian Securities Exchange Nov. 25, under the ticker RAD with a market cap of AU$152 million. Funds raised from the IPO will cover licensing fees, clinical trials, manufacturing costs and milestone fees.

NHS England expands access to DOACs with “smart” discount pricing deal, but without Boehringer

NHS England has struck new pricing agreements that expands access in the U.K. to blood thinning direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) to tackle strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation. Though still available to NHS clinicians, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH’s blockbuster DOAC Pradaxa (dabigatran) is notably not involved.

BMS deepens ties with Israel’s Compugen with $20M investment

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has completed a $20 million equity investment in Compugen Inc., part of an ongoing expansion a collaboration between the companies to combine their medicines for the potential benefit of patients with solid tumors. The new investment is meant to enhance the existing collaboration between the companies and support the continued execution of clinical programs, which include studies aimed at testing Compugen’s DNAM axis hypothesis, focused on leveraging the immune checkpoint PVRIG as an important signaling pathway in T and NK cell function.

Also in the news

