Brain-computer interface implant wins breakthrough device designation

The FDA granted Blackrock Neurotech LLC breakthrough device designation for its Moveagain brain-computer interface (BCI) system as it targets 2022 for commercialization of the neural implant. Earlier this year, the Salt Lake City-based company received $10 million from investors including, Re.Mind Capital, Sorenson Impact and Facebook investor Peter Thiel to expand its clinical program. The company said its technology could be key to providing tetraplegic patients the ability to control devices directly from the brain.