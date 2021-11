Oncocyte launches immunotherapy response prediction test to bring cancer cells out into the open

TORONTO – Oncocyte Corp. launched Determaio, an immunotherapy response prediction test it said is “the first to comprehensively assess the tumor microenvironment.” This is important because of how smart cancer cells are in that microenvironment, Oncocyte CEO Ronnie Andrews told BioWorld, commandeering natural tissue repair biology and condensing immunological T cells so they back off attacking cancerous tissue.