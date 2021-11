Aquyre raises $20M for on-site biopsy analysis platform

Aquyre Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lltech, raised $19,945,534 in a series A2 preferred stock financing round to fund commercialization of its Celtivity system for on-site adequacy assessments of tissue biopsies. Ceros Financial Services acted as placement agent for more than $17.14 million of the funds raised in this round as part of its recently announced commitment to raise $100 million in the next 12 months for investment in early-stage medical technology and medical device companies.