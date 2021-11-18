News continues to roll out of the COVID-19 space, with Pfizer Inc. disclosing an arrangement to provide the U.S. government with 10 million courses of the company’s oral antiviral candidate Paxlovid (PF-07321332; ritonavir), subject to approval, in exchange for $5.29 billion. Another big player, Astrazeneca plc, offered new data from the AZD-7442 COVID-19 Provent prevention and Tackle outpatient treatment phase III, bolstering robust efficacy from a one-time intramuscular dose of the long-acting antibody combination. And, Novavax Inc. said the EMA has begun its evaluation of the conditional marketing authorization application related to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, which would be marketed in the EU under the brand name Nuvaxovid.

Novo Nordisk buys RNAi R&D partner Dicerna for $3.3B

Novo Nordisk A/S has taken the plunge and bought its RNA interference (RNAi) technology development partner Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. for around $3.3 billion. Bagsværd, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk has been working with Dicerna, of Lexington, Mass., since 2019 on therapies that selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. RNAi is triggered by double stranded RNA, which causes degradation of a specific RNA target that codes for a rogue disease-causing protein.

Generate Bio raises $370M to advance drug generation platform

Generate Biomedicines Inc., a company building a machine learning platform to discover new protein therapies, raised $370 million in series B financing supported by its founder, Flagship Pioneering, and institutional co-investors. Its team plans to have multiple preclinical programs by year-end with several in the clinic in 2023. Though initial efforts will put a spotlight on oncology, immunology and infectious disease applications, the company's approach has the potential to generate a wide variety of medicines, from antibodies, peptides and enzymes to cell and gene therapies. The new funds will support an expansion of its platform, facilities and workforce.

Protego unfolds a $51M series A

Protego Biopharma Inc. raised $51 million in a series A financing to advance the targeting of protein misfolding diseases. The company uses a small-molecule pharmacological chaperone approach and/or stress-responsive signaling pathway modulation to treat systemic amyloid diseases such as light chain amyloidosis and genetic protein misfolding diseases that cause myopathy, cardiomyopathy, stroke, renal disease, retinal diseases, channelopathies and various degenerative diseases. The company’s platform is based on work from Scripps Research labs. The CEO is Richard Labaudinière, who was also CEO of Foldrx Pharmaceuticals Inc., which developed Vyndaqel (tafamidis) to treat transthyretin-related hereditary amyloidosis, a rare neurodegenerative disease caused by protein misfolding.

Mereo heads into phase III with drug for brittle bone disease

Mereo Biopharma plc is heading into phase III with a bone-building drug to treat the rare condition osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) – and CEO Denise Scots-Knight reckons the company has the financial backing to get setrusumab marketed thanks to a partnership with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Avilar closes $60M seed round for targeted degradation of extracellular proteins

Avilar Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth with a $60 million seed round and plans to apply a targeted protein degradation technology to a large swath of extracellular proteins associated with disease. Avilar has developed a library of high-affinity, small-molecule ligands that bind the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR) expressed by hepatocytes. These form the basis of Atacs – or AGSPR-targeting chimeras – which also possess a ‘bait’ ligand for catching a protein of interest. The Atac-protein complex binds ASGPR and is taken into the hepatocyte by endocytosis; protein degradation then occurs within the endolysosome.

Ers Genomics’ granted CRISPR-Cas9 patent in China

A Chinese patent covering methods and compositions for the use of CRISPR-Cas9 in eukaryotes has been granted to Ers Genomics Ltd., validating the fundamental value of gene-editing technology within the scientific community there. Issuance of the patent, which covers both RNA-directed target DNA modification and RNA-directed modulation of transcription, “comes at a time where the China National Intellectual Property Administration has made a clear statement about the importance of intellectual property rights in China,” said Fang Fang Hu, business director for the company, which recently expanded to China. Co-founded by Emmanuelle Charpentier, the 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene editing, the company provides access to the CRISPR-Cas9 intellectual property.

Also in the news

Abeona, Aglaia, Arcus, Armata, Artizan, Ascletis, Astrazeneca, Bakx, Biohaven, Bridgebio, Cardiff, Cassava, Certara, Clover, Cymabay, Daiichi Sankyo, Denali, Eli Lilly, Enveric, Eqrx, Evotec, Filament, Fountain, Genomma, Gilead, Heron, Immunitybio, Imstem, Innovation, Kintara, Linus, Longeveron, Mediwound, Merck, Moderna, Molecular Templates, Mymd, Neurimmune, Novavax, Oravax, Ox2, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre, Polypid, Saniona, Sanofi, Takeda, Tempest, Treadwell, Tryp, Verrica, Vitro