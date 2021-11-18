Feds show EPIC-PEP for Pfizer’s Paxlovid in COVID-19; gusto garners near-$5.3B contract

Pfizer Inc. scored a $5.29 billion deal with the U.S. government to provide 10 million courses of the company’s oral antiviral candidate Paxlovid (PF-07321332; ritonavir) for COVID-19, as Astrazeneca plc and Novavax Inc. also generated news in the space. Paxlovid, if approved or authorized, would be the first oral antiviral of its kind: a 3CL protease inhibitor specifically designed to combat SARS-CoV-2. New York-based Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA. Rolling submissions have also commenced in several other countries, and the company continues to build its case for regulatory agencies around the world.