Cardialen wins FDA IDE approval for low-energy pulse therapy

The FDA granted Cardialen Inc. an investigational device exemption (IDE) to begin a clinical trial of its Multipulse Therapy (MPT) to treat paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). MPT is a low-energy electrical pulse therapy aimed at restoring abnormally rapid heart rates, such as AF, to a regular rhythm to reduce the potential for high-energy shocks. Studies have shown that almost 1 in 4 patients experience anxiety or depression after receiving an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).