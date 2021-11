TGA to refine regulations for devices introduced via body orifices or skin

PERTH, Australia – Medical device stakeholders generally opposed the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) proposal to refine regulation of devices that consist of substances introduced into the human body via a body orifice or applied to the skin. The agency received 45 comments, 17 of which came from medical device manufacturers or associations representing device manufacturers or sponsors, and most of those comments did not support the proposal to refine the regulations.