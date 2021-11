Surveillance of pre-MDR devices in EU to transition from legacy regulatory system

The European Union’s Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) continues to churn out guidances for the new Medical Device Regulations (MDRs), but there are several nagging questions about devices granted market access under the legacy system. MDCG has clarified that these devices will be subject to postmarket surveillance requirements under the MDR system rather than the previous system, although it is not a simple process to determine when this approach does and does not apply.