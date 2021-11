FDA wary of risk of perforation associated with Medtronic’s Micra leadless pacemaker

Dublin-based Medtronic plc’s Micra pacemaker was a groundbreaking device when the FDA approved the leadless pacemaker in 2016, thanks to the elimination of the hazards associated with pacemaker leads. However, the FDA said recently that the risks associated with cardiac perforation with leadless pacemakers, such as tamponade or death, might be higher with the Micra than with pacemakers with leads.