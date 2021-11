Aohua's IPO on Shanghai Star Market exceeds expectations, raises $117.5M

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co. Ltd. was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market in China on Nov. 15, with the share prices jumping 71.16% on the first day. Aohua Endoscopy offered 33.34 million shares at ¥22.5 (US$3.53) per share. It raised ¥750 million in this IPO, higher than projected ¥640 million it projected to raise.