LONDON – Sosei Heptares is to get $100 million up front in a potential $2.6 billion deal with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., in which the pair will develop muscarinic receptor agonists in the treatment of schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. San Diego-based Neurocrine is taking rights to a portfolio of small molecules against specific subtypes of the muscarinic receptor family, targeting M1 and M4 alone, plus a dual M1/M4 agonist. The most advanced program, HTL-0016878, will now be lined up for a phase II study in schizophrenia that will start in 2022.

Vifor moves into vascular calcification by acquiring Sanifit Therapeutics, Inositec

DUBLIN – Sanifit Therapeutics SA has found a taker for its calcification inhibitor for kidney dialysis patients, SNF-472, in the shape of Vifor Pharma AG, which is acquiring the Spanish company outright for €205 million (US$231 million) up front, up to €170 million in clinical development, regulatory and market access milestones, as well as undisclosed commercial milestones. The deal represents an important success story for Spain’s underdeveloped biotechnology sector. Vifor, meanwhile, is making a second play in the vascular calcification space by picking up Inositec AG.

Voronoi licenses out MPS1 inhibitor to Pyramid Biosciences in $846M deal

Voronoi Inc. has licensed out its monopolar spindle1 (MPS1) inhibitor, VRN-08, and a second undisclosed asset to Pyramid Biosciences Inc. in a deal worth up $846 million. Boston-based Pyramid gains the global rights to VRN-08 and the undisclosed asset, while Voronoi retains the rights to both assets in South Korea. MPS1 plays a critical role in cell division regulation. VRN-08 works by selectively blocking tumor cell division, which ultimately leads to the death of tumor cells. It was developed as a treatment for breast cancer and solid tumors.

Cytovia and Cellectis expand partnership in $825M deal

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis SA expanded their existing partnership to include new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) target and development in China by Cytovia’s joint venture firm, Cytolynx Therapeutics Hong Kong Ltd. Now, France-based Cellectis will have an equity stake of $20 million in U.S.-based Cytovia, and will receive up to $805 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones, plus single-digit royalty payments on net sales.

PK? OK! Provention moving ahead with teplizumab’s phase III

The FDA has removed an obstacle to Provention Bio Inc.’s development of teplizumab in treating type 1 diabetes. Despite an FDA advisory committee’s narrow ruling that teplizumab has benefits that outweigh the risks in treating diabetes, the agency sent the company a complete response letter (CRL) in early July noting a single, low-dose pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic bridging study of healthy volunteers to compare the planned commercial product with drug product originating from drug substance manufactured for historic clinical trials had failed to show PK comparability. The FDA has now said Provention can populate the model with data collected from patients receiving therapeutic doses of teplizumab in a PK/pharmacodynamic substudy of the ongoing Protect phase III trial. The Red Bank, N.J.-based company’s stock (NADAQ:PRVB) had risen 15% in midday trading.

B-cell GABA release blunts tumor immune response

Immune system B cells secrete the neurotransmitter gamma amino-butyric acid (GABA), which promotes generation of anti-inflammatory macrophages and blunts the cytotoxic T cell-based response to tumors in mice. A study published in the Nov. 17, 2021, edition of Nature after prior publication online is the first to demonstrate that B cells secret GABA, which is an important finding that could lead to the development of new immune modulatory therapies.

Better incentives needed to tackle antibiotic resistance

The development of much-needed antimicrobials is trapped in a catch-22 in which funding is available for early stage research but attracting investment in translational research to bring a “last-resort” drug to market can be an insurmountable hurdle. To address that gap, 20 national and international organizations from academia, health care and the biopharma industry are appealing to G7 governments – especially Germany, which will assume the presidency of the G7 in 2022 – to step up efforts to tackle growing antibiotic resistance around the world. Such efforts include addressing translational R&D and reimbursement of novel antimicrobials, the organizations said in a joint statement issued in conjunction with World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.

Also in the news

