Vifor moves into vascular calcification by acquiring Sanifit Therapeutics, Inositec

DUBLIN – Sanifit Therapeutics SA has found a taker for its phase III calcification inhibitor for kidney dialysis patients, SNF-472, in the shape of Vifor Pharma AG, which is acquiring the Spanish company outright for €205 million (US$231 million) up front, up to €170 million in potential clinical development, regulatory and market access milestones, as well as undisclosed commercial milestones.