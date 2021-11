FDA tweaks risk classification for hepatitis C tests, multiple-use blood lancets

The FDA has issued new risk classification orders for two series of products, including in vitro diagnostics for hepatitis C, two of which the agency down-regulated from class III to class II. However, blood lancets for multiple uses on more than one patient has been elevated from class I to class III, a change that has no impact on any products currently available on the U.S. market.