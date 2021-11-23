Fujirebio Europe debuts two new Alzheimer’s disease biomarker tests

Fujirebio Europe NV launched two new cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-based immunoassays for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) on its Innotest platform. It’s the first product launch for the company following a collaboration agreement signed with Adx Neurosciences NV in September 2020. The assays will test for neuronal pentraxin-2 (NPTX2) and soluble triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (STREM2). Both neurology biomarkers are linked to synaptic dysfunction and neuroinflammation which are considered core features of AD progression. Fujirebio said the new tests will support existing research for AD drug development.