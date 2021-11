Newco news

Loqus23 targeting DNA damage repair processes for Huntington’s, other TRDs

LONDON – Newco Loqus23 Therapeutics Ltd. has closed a £7 million (US$9.4 million) extension of its seed round, providing the means to progress its lead small-molecule program in Huntington’s disease through lead optimization. The extended round, from the Novartis Venture Fund and the U.K. government-backed Dementia Discovery Fund, follows an initial seed investment of £4.5 million by DDF in 2019, that was not made public at the time.