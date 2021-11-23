BioWorld - Tuesday, November 23, 2021
European Investment Bank backs Xeltis’ restorative heart technology

Nov. 23, 2021
By Catherine Longworth
The European Investment Bank (EIB) pumped €15 million (US$17 million) into Xeltis BV to accelerate clinical programs for its polymer-based technology platform for cardiovascular restoration. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company is developing three types of cardiovascular implants. These are a pulmonary heart valve, coronary artery bypass graft and hemodialysis access grafts. The devices use a therapeutic approach called endogenous tissue restoration (ETR), which causes the patient’s own body to naturally restore a new blood valve. As the patient’s healing system develops a functional valve, Xeltis’ implant is gradually absorbed by the body.
