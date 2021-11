Sword Health cuts through crowded MSK field to win $189M

Sword Health Technologies Inc. slipped another $189 million into its coffers with an oversubscribed $163 million series D fundraising round that spilled into an additional $26 million secondary transaction. The enthusiasm for the round points to the keen interest in digital delivery of musculoskeletal (MSK) physical therapy, which has driven Sword and competitor Hinge Health Inc. both into rarified unicorn territory with valuations of $2 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively.