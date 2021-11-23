Following an FDA priority review, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s oral antiviral maribavir has won U.S. approval as the first drug in the country to treat resistant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult and pediatric transplant recipients. The drug will be marketed as Livtencity.

Though pricing and availability of the antiviral weren't immediately available, in the past Takeda estimated peak revenue potential for the drug, which remains under review in Europe, at $700 million to $800 million.

CMV is a type of herpes virus that commonly causes infection in patients after a stem cell or organ transplant. In some cases, the infection can lead to loss of the transplanted organ and death. Maribavir, an oral benzimidazole, works by preventing the activity of human cytomegalovirus enzyme pUL97, thus blocking virus replication.

“Transplant recipients are at a much greater risk for complications and death when faced with a cytomegalovirus infection,” said John Farley, director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Cytomegalovirus infections that are resistant or do not respond to available drugs are of even greater concern. Today’s approval helps meet a significant unmet medical need by providing a treatment option for this patient population.”

The green light followed a unanimous vote in support of the medicine by the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee in October, at which point the committee voted 17-0 that an overall benefit-risk assessment favors the use of maribavir for transplant patients with refractory CMV infections both with and without genotypic resistance to the four antivirals currently used off-label to treat the infections – ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet and cidofovir.

Safety and efficacy for maribavir were evaluated in a phase III, multicenter, open-label, active-controlled trial that compared it to one of the four aforementioned antivirals for CMV, chosen by the site's investigators in each case. During the study, 352 transplant recipients with CMV infections who did not respond (with or without resistance) to treatment were randomized to receive either maribavir or the treatment assigned by the investigator for up to eight weeks.

The study then compared the two groups' plasma CMV DNA concentration levels at the end of the trial's eighth week, with efficacy defined as having a level below what is measurable, according to the FDA. Of the 235 patients who received maribavir, 56% had levels of CMV DNA below what was measurable vs. 24% of the 117 patients who received an investigator-assigned treatment, the regulator said.

The most common side effects of the new drug include taste disturbance, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and fatigue.

Though some expected that the FDA would require Osaka, Japan-based Takeda to run further trials to clarify the cases of treatment-resistant CMV against which maribavir works best, no such requirement appeared in a Nov. 23 evening announcement of the approval.