Federal Circuit doubles down on subject matter eligibility in Cardionet patent lawsuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently decided an appeal of a patent lawsuit involving Cardionet LLC, of Conshohocken, Pa., invalidating the Cardionet patent for lack of subject matter eligibility. While the patent offers a significant improvement in the functionality of any computer that uses the Cardionet algorithm, the Federal Circuit declared that the invention does nothing more than use the computer as a tool to express an abstract idea.