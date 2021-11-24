Another drug from the emerging menin inhibitor drug class has hit safety issues, after the FDA put an early stage acute myeloid leukemia trial of Kura Oncology Inc.’s KO-539 on partial clinical hold because of a patient death. The news from Kura follows safety issues that emerged from Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rival SNDX-5613, where an issue with QT prolongation emerged in at least 5% of patients in otherwise encouraging phase I/II trial results announced in April. But the issue here is not thought to be related to QT; instead, the patient who died is likely to have been suffering from differentiation syndrome (DS), a potentially life-threatening complication associated with AML that is linked to treatment with effective drugs.

About a week after Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed it had quit dosing because of safety concerns the phase II HIV-1 infection trial called Imagine-DR testing a combination of MK-8507, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (RTI), and the firm’s islatravir, a nucleoside RTI, partner Gilead Sciences Inc. made a similar move. Gilead said that “out of an abundance of caution” the company is temporarily pausing enrollment in the phase II study designed to test islatravir plus Gilead’s capsid inhibitor lenacapavir – given once-weekly in oral form, like the Merck combo – in people living with HIV who are virologically suppressed on antiretroviral therapy. Merck made its move because decreases in total lymphocyte and CD4-positive T-cell counts were deemed by the external data monitoring committee to be related to the MK-8507/islatravir pair. Shares of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) were trading midday at $69.98, down 65 cents.

It’s decision time for oral antivirals that could help the world return to normal even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EMA is expected to complete its evaluation of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) within weeks, and the FDA could announce its decision shortly after its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee weighs in Nov. 30 on the emergency use of the drug, developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk of progressing to severe disease or hospitalization.

Bright Peak Therapeutics Inc. has licensed rights to use Livzon Mabpharm Inc.’s anti-PD-1 candidate, LZM-009, to develop its own PD-1-targeted immunocytokines (PD-1 ICs). The new PD-1 ICs will be made up of optimized cytokine payloads developed by Bright Peak and conjugated to LZM-009 for the treatment of “a variety of cancers,” San Diego-based Bright Peak said. In return, Zhuhai, China-based Livzon will receive a one-time up-front cash payment from Bright Peak, as well as potential development and regulatory milestone payments and royalties in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage range on worldwide net sales.

“I was not always someone who would have advertised probiotics,” Michael Otto told BioWorld. And it’s easy to see why. At this point, probiotics are more often dubious wellness offerings than evidence-based therapeutics. Part of the issue is that the mechanisms by which probiotics are supposed to exert their effects are mostly vague. Molecular mechanisms that could account for claimed health benefits are few and far between. But Otto, who is chief of the pathogen molecular genetics section at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and his colleagues have identified one such molecular mechanism.

Following an FDA priority review, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s oral antiviral maribavir has won U.S. approval as the first drug in the country to treat resistant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult and pediatric transplant recipients. The drug will be marketed as Livtencity.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.’s facility in Baltimore, Md., passed its manufacturing inspection with international regulators, clearing the way for the shipment of batches of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine containing drug substance made at the plant. Health Canada said Nov. 24 that it had completed an onsite facility inspection, which the EMA and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority participated in remotely. All three regulators found the facility to be compliant with good manufacturing practices (GMPs), Health Canada said. Earlier this year, vaccine shipments from the facility were halted due to manufacturing problems, including cross-contamination.

